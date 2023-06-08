Woman calls ambulance after mistaking super glue for eye drops

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after revealing she had to be rushed to the hospital via ambulance after mistaking super glue for eye drops and gluing her eye shut.

With an increasing number of brands making various types of products, it’s not surprising that two brands might launch with similar packaging.

We’ve seen the effects of this a few times, with the most popular situation involving a TikToker who accidentally used Gorilla Glue on her hair.

TikToker Jennifer Eversole (aka MamaEversole) is the latest person to fall victim to similar packaging after accidentally putting superglue in her eye instead of eye drops.

Woman calls ambulance after super gluing eye shut

In the video uploaded on June 4, 2023, Jennifer is sitting in the emergency room with an ice bag on her eye.

“This one is for the books for sure,” she said. “We’ll I’ve gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award. My eyedrops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle. I wasn’t paying attention.

“Now my eyes glued shut. Had to be brought here by f*ckin’ ambulance and I can’t really open this eye because it makes [the superglued eye] move and it’s all scratchy and sh*t.”

The video has since been viewed over four million times with thousands of people flooding the comments with their thoughts.

“Girl I did that once but realized it as I was putting it in my eye and caught it close lmao,” one user replied.

Another viewer asked: “How are so many ppl accidentally doing this? My eye drops are nowhere near where I keep superglue!”

“Been there done that!! Sooo painful!! I scratched off 90% of my cornea,” a third viewer shared.

MamaEversole isn’t the first person to go viral after making this mistake either, as another TikToker went viral last year.