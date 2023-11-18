Woman brought to tears after 400 people show up to watch her paint on TikTok Live

A woman on TikTok was moved to tears after more than 400 people showed up on her livestream to watch her paint, capturing “a truly special moment.”

Getting discovered on social media can be the big break many are hoping for, with platforms such as TikTok and YouTube providing a chance for those pursuing internet stardom.

But what is the likelihood of actually being discovered at the click of a button? Luck undoubtedly plays a part, though knowing the platform inside out and being prepared for a lot of trial and error may increase your chances.

One artist and gallery owner, however, saw things take an unexpected turn after her livestream was joined by hundreds of viewers, bringing her to tears.

Karen King, who goes by ‘newkentart’ online, has dedicated her account to “Painting [and] art for everyone,” frequently showing off her creations and going live on TikTok.

“Normally, I have earrings and makeup on and I have none of that today,” Karen said while streaming, surprised that more viewers had joined than she was used to. Little had she any idea this was just the beginning.

“Oh my goodness… 134? No way,” Karen gasped as the number continued to rise, moved to tears as she was overfilled with emotion. “This is definitely the most anyone has watched, how silly of me.”

Touched by Karen’s genuine reaction and excitement, viewers continued to help her account blow up, at one point reaching approximately 6000 on live.

“It’s kinda embarrassing watching it back but the emotions were so real I couldn’t hold back,” Karen wrote in the caption of her video sharing the heartwarming moment. “Thank you all for being so supportive.”

She has since garnered over 1.6 million views, something telling us she won’t have to worry about lonely streams any longer. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.