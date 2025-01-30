Woman arrested for “cyber-farting” attack after sending videos to boyfriend’s ex

A woman has been hit with a fine and restraining order after sending her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend videos of her farting.

Metro reported the situation on January 29, 2025, and revealed that the serial farter may be the first person to ever face charges for “cyber-farting.”

On December 22, 2024, 25-year-old Rhiannon Evans reportedly sent her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Deborah Prytherech, three videos of her passing gas. Over the next few days, Evans sent four more videos to the victim.

Article continues after ad

Deborah then called the police on Evans, claiming that the videos caused her “distress and anxiety.”

After the report was made, Evans was arrested and sentenced in front of the court where she received a fine of $248 for court costs and $125 compensation for the victim. Evans must also go to 15 rehab sessions and abstain from drinking alcohol for two months.

The woman also received a two-year restraining order from contacting the victim of her nefarious toots. In a victim statement read in court, Deborah said she “would like to feel safe in my home.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why did Evans let rip the farting videos?

According to Metro, Evans sent the videos to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend because she felt he was being treated unfairly in regards to being able to contact his child.

Harriet Gorst, who was representing the defense in the case, said: “There are some issues going on between Miss Evans’s partner and his ex-partner (Ms Prytherech) with regard to child contact.

“At the time she sent these videos she had some drinks and she sent them, understanding now this has caused the victim some distress. She sent them without malicious intent.”

Article continues after ad

Court prosecutor Diane Williams added: “It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious but the victim didn’t.”

This is just the latest UK arrest to go viral across social media. Back in November, a 63-year-old man was arrested in London after stealing more than 48,000 pounds of cheese worth almost $400,000.