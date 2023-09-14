Woman accidentally swallows Airpod after mistaking it for vitamin

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after revealing that she accidentally swallowed one of her Airpods instead of her vitamins while on a call with a friend.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no telling what could show up on your For You Page.

From the ever-viral Blue Smurf Cat to a former McDonald’s corporate chef spilling secrets about the company, the possibilities are endless.

TikToker Tannasellsutah is the latest to go viral on the app, this time for accidentally swallowing one of her Airpods while chatting with a friend.

Article continues after ad

Woman swallowed her Airpod while on a walk

Uploaded on September 10, 2023, Tanna revealed that she was out on her daily walk when she ran into a friend she hadn’t seen in quite some time.

Article continues after ad

During her chat, Tanna decided to take out her vitamins and take them — only to notice they got stuck in her throat. The TikToker chugged the rest of her water to get them down, only to find that her vitamins were still in her hand.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I went to go get my Airpod and my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my Airpod. So, I have now called a lot of people – doctors and friends of mine – and they have all suggested the same thing,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Many viewers took to the comments to ask what the professional advice she received was, and Tanna revealed that she’s going to “let it pass.”

Article continues after ad

Just two days later, she updated her fans to let them know she in fact pooped out the Airpod.

For more TikTok news and other viral entertainment stories, head over to check out our coverage.