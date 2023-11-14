Winner of MrBeast’s laser challenge reveals what she did with $250K winnings

TikToker ‘Yehslacks’ has revealed how her winnings were spent after taking home a quarter of a million dollars competing in MrBeast’s laser challenge.

Whether it’s hosting a real-life Squid Game or giving away insane cash prizes, ‘MrBeast‘ certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to his high-quality productions.

With contestants most often leaving richer than they arrived, the impact these prizes have on those receiving them is rarely shared online.

However, popular TikToker and YouTuber ‘Yehslacks’ has now offered some insight into how MrBeast’s impressive cash prize changed her life after winning a quarter million competing in MrBeast’s World’s Deadliest Laser Maze.

Having told MrBeast that she would use the money on “adventures for other people”, Yehslacks flew the three runner-ups from the Laser Maze challenge to California for a “surprise adventure”.

Staying in Ronald Reagan’s old house, Yehslacks and the group headed out the next day for paragliding… with an added twist.

“The little twist is I brought the lasers to us,” Yehslacks revealed, initiating what may have been the first-ever game of paragliding laser tag. The group evidently had a blast, Yehslacks revealing an upcoming part two that would see extreme laser tag once more reach new heights.

But paragliding laser tag wasn’t all Yehslacks spent her winnings on. She also took her mom on a trip back to her home country in Vietnam — a place she hadn’t returned to in over 30 years after escaping the war.

“This is my first time visiting Vietnam with my mom, look how beautiful it is,” Yehslacks said in a voiceover for her TikTok. “Experiencing my mom’s home country for the first time in 30 years was absolutely wild.”

It is undeniable that MrBeast's cash prize made a huge impact on not only Yehslacks' life but those around her too.