Willy Wonka under fire after filming TikTok with Tony Lopez - Dexerto

Willy Wonka under fire after filming TikTok with Tony Lopez

Published: 20/Dec/2020 11:26

by Georgina Smith
Tony Lopez

A TikTok star who rose to viral fame after impersonating Willy Wonka has come under fire for filming a TikTok with Tony Lopez, after ongoing allegations that Tony sent inappropriate messages to minors.

Allegations against 21-year-old TikToker Tony Lopez began back in August and since then multiple people have come forward online to allege that the star had behaved inappropriately with them, with many saying the behavior constitutes grooming.

He responded to the accusations briefly in August when they first emerged, saying he was “disappointed in myself for them” and promised he would make “better, well informed decisions.” In October he later went on to say “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing.”

Willy Wonka, real name Duke Depp, soared to global TikTok fame in the past year thanks to his eerily accurate impression of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Willy Wonka. He now has a substantial 17.5 million followers on the platform, and has become an influencer in his own right.

However, Duke has now come under fire online after Tony Lopez posted a TikTok showing him, star Sarah Jade Bleau and Willy Wonka dancing together.

The comments were flooded with criticism directed largely at Tony, however, Duke found himself the subject of a lot of disappointed comments beneath the video. “Not Willy Wonka with a child groomer” one commenter wrote, many others saying that their “respect for Willy Wonka” had gone down since seeing the video.

However there were some fans defending Duke, saying “guys please leave Duke alone, he is not perfect, all he is doing is hanging with a friend, we all know what Tony did but don’t take it out on Duke.”

Duke has not yet responded to this backlash and the video remains live on Tony Lopez’s account with over 900,000 likes at the time of writing.

What is MrBeast Burger? YouTuber opens up restaurants with free food

Published: 20/Dec/2020 0:06

by Andrew Amos
MrBeast

MrBeast has expanded his YouTube empire into burgers, starting up a new chain restaurant across the USA called “MrBeast Burger.” He celebrated in classic fashion ⁠— giving away free food and wads of cash ⁠— but you can order one yourself at 300 locations. Here’s how.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is no stranger to doing crazy things with his money, but his latest venture might be his biggest investment yet. He’s not just giving money out to people for doing challenges or buying their Christmas presents, but he’s also giving out food too.

The YouTube sensation, who has over 48 million subscribers, has opened up his own restaurant chain across the United States, aptly named “MrBeast Burger.” With over 300 locations, you can order one for yourself from practically anywhere.

MrBeast Burger launches with free burgers and cash ⁠— obviously

In true MrBeast style, he had to launch his new restaurant chain in the most charitable way possible ⁠— giving away free burgers, and much more. The YouTuber opened up a location in North Carolina, and when people saw the sign, they queued up for miles.

They got a lot more than burgers. MrBeast was giving away $100 of cash with every order, and even chucking in some iPads and other expensive goodies on top too. Hell, he even gave one person who got sideswiped in line a whole new car.

They couldn’t get to everyone in line though. The police had to come and shut them down as a 20-mile line of traffic had built up as word of mouth spread. The one-day experiment did build up to something bigger though ⁠— MrBeast’s own burger empire to rival any other chain.

How to order MrBeast Burger for yourself: menu

MrBeast has opened 300 stores across the United States for you to buy a burger at. While you can’t sit down at a physical store ⁠— they’re all only available through delivery apps like UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates ⁠— you can still dine with the YouTuber, spiritually.

The burgers aren’t free, but MrBeast couldn’t take money like that. Every burger bought will also give back to charity, helping feed hungry families. If you want to try them out for yourself, here’s how much it’ll set you back.

  • Beast Style: Smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll. $6.99
  • Chandler Style: Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, served plain with American cheese on a bun. $6.99
  • Chris Style: Two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, bacon, topped with fries. $7.99
  • Karl’s Grilled Cheese: 3 slices of American cheese griddled crisp on an inverted bun. $4.59
  • Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich: with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles. $6.99
  • Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich: with mayo, ketchup, shredded lettuce, and pickles. $6.99
  • Seasoned Crinkle Fries: Crinkle fried seasons with spicy red pepper, garlic, paprika, sugar, and a hint of lime. $3.25
  • Beast Style Fries: Seasoned crinkle fries loaded with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. $4.99
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie: Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. $2.49

While there’s no international locations yet, MrBeast has plans to expand across borders. “I’m going to do everything in my power to bring MrBeast Burger to the international audience as soon as possible,” he said.