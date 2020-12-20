Willy Wonka under fire after filming TikTok with Tony Lopez - Dexerto

A TikTok star who rose to viral fame after impersonating Willy Wonka has come under fire for filming a TikTok with Tony Lopez, after ongoing allegations that Tony sent inappropriate messages to minors.

Allegations against 21-year-old TikToker Tony Lopez began back in August and since then multiple people have come forward online to allege that the star had behaved inappropriately with them, with many saying the behavior constitutes grooming.

He responded to the accusations briefly in August when they first emerged, saying he was “disappointed in myself for them” and promised he would make “better, well informed decisions.” In October he later went on to say “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing.”

Willy Wonka, real name Duke Depp, soared to global TikTok fame in the past year thanks to his eerily accurate impression of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Willy Wonka. He now has a substantial 17.5 million followers on the platform, and has become an influencer in his own right.

However, Duke has now come under fire online after Tony Lopez posted a TikTok showing him, star Sarah Jade Bleau and Willy Wonka dancing together.

The comments were flooded with criticism directed largely at Tony, however, Duke found himself the subject of a lot of disappointed comments beneath the video. “Not Willy Wonka with a child groomer” one commenter wrote, many others saying that their “respect for Willy Wonka” had gone down since seeing the video.

However there were some fans defending Duke, saying “guys please leave Duke alone, he is not perfect, all he is doing is hanging with a friend, we all know what Tony did but don’t take it out on Duke.”

Duke has not yet responded to this backlash and the video remains live on Tony Lopez’s account with over 900,000 likes at the time of writing.