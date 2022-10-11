WillNeff slams Twitch amid contract negotiations: “I’m tired of this sh*t”

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

100 Thieves content creator WillNeff has slammed Twitch amid attempts to renegotiate his partner contract, claiming that he’s “tired of this sh*t.”

Back in September, Twitch published a blog post explaining that they will be getting rid of the 70/30 sub-revenue split for larger streamers due to the “high cost” of running the site.

This announcement prompted backlash from creators of all sizes, as Twitch has also begun pushing streamers to run ads during their broadcasts.

Popular 100 Thieves content creator WillNeff attempted to renegotiate his Twitch contract but took to his stream to slam the platform after things didn’t go as planned.

Will Neff slams Twitch amid contract negotiations

During his stream on October 10, Will Neff spoke with his viewers about his attempts to negotiate his Twitch contract.

He explained that he reached out to the partnership team to renegotiate this October, but was told that he couldn’t do it because Twitch needs 90-day notice.

“Huh? You just spent 30 days waiting to tell me when my contract was up. Why the f**k do you need 90 days to renegotiate my contract? You need a quarter of a f**king year for heads-up? F**k you,” he said.

“They know why they do it, they do it to f**k you over. I’m tired of this sh*t, bro.”

Just a few weeks ago, Pokemon YouTuber and former Twitch streamer Purplecliffe uploaded a video detailing a similar interaction when attempting to get his partner contract canceled.

He wasn’t able to cancel his partnership before moving to YouTube Gaming and claims that Twitch is taking money from his community via auto-renewed subscriptions.

Twitch has yet to comment on either Will Neff’s or Purplecliffes comments, but we’ll make sure to update you if they do.