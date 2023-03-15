Will TikTok be banned in the UK?

TikTok has come under fire in the UK, with a threat of being banned from government devices, but will it face a national ban? Here’s what we know.

Over the last few years, TikTok has become a huge part of many social media users’ daily routine and has even influenced change on a number of different platforms as well.

However, despite the success, the short-form video platform has come under plenty of fire. That has been especially prevalent in the United States, as a number of states have banned the use of the app on government-linked devices and in federal buildings. This is due to cybersecurity fears as TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

There hasn’t been a nationwide ban in the States, but there have been plenty of rumors on TikTok that the app is going away. Now that the UK is also considering its security position on the app, they are sure to pop up again.

Has TikTok been banned in the UK?

As it stands, no, the United Kingdom has not banned the use of TikTok, nor is it forbidden to have the app on your phone and use it.

Like the United States, the government is looking into the app, and could be considering a similar ban on it for government-linked devices. Cybersecurity experts have been drafted in to take a look at TikTok.

As per a BBC report, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We take the security of devices seriously and we look also at what our allies are doing.” Though, no action has been taken just yet.

So, if you see any claims on TikTok that you can’t use the app in the UK, don’t worry, that’s not the case yet – and it remains to be seen if actually ever will be.

If anything changes, we will update this article and let you know more.