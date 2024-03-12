Wild Spring break beach brawl goes viral as Florida women throw down

Spring Break is underway as thousands of students and young adults hit the beaches for drunken parties, getaways, and even viral beach brawls.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, multiple women can be seen fighting on beaches in Florida in a bikini beatdown that has to be seen to be believed.

We’ve seen Spring Break shenanigans take over the net before, with wrestling matches breaking out between party goers, but nothing quite like this.

The footage, posted to the X account FightMate and then CatchUpFeed has gone viral, showing the moment multiple women collided in an intense melee.

Intense Florida beach brawl goes viral

The fight began with two women, one black-haired and one pink-haired, rushing at another with fists raised.

It wasn’t long before strangers tried to restrain the fighters, but there weren’t enough of them, allowing one of the combatants to fire away shot after shot, forcing one of the mediators to let go and keep the battle waging.

While all this was going on, a group of spectators showed up to watch the fight unfold and encircled the girls in a wall of death as they fought on, whipping off opponents’ wigs in the process.

Eventually, “referees” tried to break up the scramble once more, only for the brawl to continue with the girls now out of the circle and continuing to throw haymakers. Unfortunately, the video ends before a clear winner can be determined.

“Spring Break in Florida is Wild,” FightMate captioned the video, which has since amassed over 750K views via CatchUpFeed.

“Why are they fighting anyway? It’s supposed to be a vacation,” one viewer asked.

“Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser,” another joked, referencing the upcoming game.

There’s currently no word on if any of the fighters were charged or what started the brawl, but it’s unlikely this will be the last bash on the beach we see during Spring Break season.