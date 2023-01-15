Wife shows husband’s ‘horrifying’ sleep habit that freaks her out

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing her husband’s ‘freaky’ sleep habit, which some viewers deemed a “deal breaker.”

TikToker Payton Vidmar stunned viewers with a video that showed how her hubby, Colton, falling asleep with both of his eyes wide open.

“This is proof that my husband actually sleeps with his eyes open. It freaks me the f**k out every time I look,” Payton said in the 19-second clip, which amassed a staggering 27.8 million views.

She then recorded her man dozing off while his pupils were seemingly agape and staring into space. The TikToker proceeded to yell out his name and shake him gently to wake him up.

Eventually, Colton woke up and started blinking his eyes. He then looked around the room in confusion as his wife burst out laughing.

TikTok horrified by husband’s sleep habit

TikTok users were stunned at Colton’s sleeping arrangements, as many shared their horror in the comments.

“He looks dead! I would have jumped out of my skin!” one user wrote. “I could never sleep in the same house as him,” another added.

“You warned me and I still was NOT prepared for that,” a third said. “This would be a deal breaker for me,” someone else stated.

Others were concerned for Colton’s comfort, wondering if he blinked or shut his eyes at all during the night.

“Man’s gotta be waking up with the DRIEST eyes,” one user commented. “The dryness when he wakes up has got to be Saharan,” another added.

“Omg but does he ever blink when he sleeps? I’m sorry but this is a little spooky,” a third wrote.

