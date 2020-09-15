Why Teala Dunn's viral swimming joke is making TikTok mad

TikTok fans have just about had it with ClubHouse member Teala Dunn, who is making it her mission to run one joke into the ground as far as it will go.

Teala is an actress, influencer, and a member of Daisy Keech’s Clubhouse BH creator collective since July. Teala has more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok and more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

But the star has come under fire in the last few weeks for repeatedly posting TikToks that use the same joke, over and over.

It all began at the beginning of August when Teala posted a video saying “Fun fact, actually really really sad fact, I can’t swim, I literally don’t know how to swim, I got this big-ass pool and can’t swim.” Mid-way through the video she turns around in her bikini to directly face the pool behind her.

Immediately viewers took to the comments to accuse her of baiting fans into looking at her body. One user wrote “Do you feel better now? Did he text you after posting this?”, while another commenter said, “She had to turn all the way around to make sure the pool was still there.” The comment section was filled with people describing her as “embarrassing” and “obvious.”

Teala took the criticism and ran with it. In mid-August she posted another video, turning around to see the pool like her previous video and said: “The pool actually is right there...like this video if you want to teach me how to swim, please.” TikTokers didn’t appreciate round 2 either with several commenting that she had “ruined the joke.”

Although not everyone was mad about it. One commenter on her latest video said "Am I the only person who still finds these funny?" Another person wrote: "It's hilarious because y'all are so mad but she's just vibing."

Teala wasn't deterred. She repeated the joke in countless videos thereafter claiming she doesn’t know how to grill, that her hot tub doesn’t work and that she can’t drive a Lamborghini.

In the following videos, she asked viewers to “like this video if you think the joke is getting old” and “like this video if you think I’m annoying as hell” and “Like if you think I should throw myself in the pool.” And it seems to be working, Tesla’s TikToks are consistently amassing millions of views per post, with the original video has reached more than 21,000.

On every video, some people are still trying to be heard, writing comments such as “Are you gonna stop anytime soon or what?” and “This joke died ten years ago.”

However, Teala’s TikTok account has grown by more than 700,000 in the last month. Perhaps the joke is on us.