Why Sarah Silverman was fired from SNL

Kawter Abed . 1 hour ago

Sarah Silverman explains why she was fired from SNL after being a regular cast member for just one season.

Silverman has made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She’s known for telling outrageous and vulgar jokes, as well as starring in Hollywood movies like ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’

She was also a regular cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, before getting fired after appearing on the comedy show for just one season.

Silverman first joined SNL in 1993, at 22 years old. She worked as a writer for the show, and appeared in smaller roles for skits. Only one of her sketches made it to dress rehearsals before it was thrown out prior to airing. In early 1994, after just 18 weeks, Silverman was fired via fax.

The reason why Sarah Silverman was fired

In a sit-down interview, the comedian said that she was fired because she didn’t fit in with the “Bad Boys of SNL,” and was hired at a time of widespread change for the show.

The “Bad Boys” title was given to SNL stars Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and Chris Farley, after they brought new energy to the show when it was declining.

“I mean it wasn’t like I did something wrong,” Silverman said, “I was hired and… I was, I think that last year of the old guard, and [then] they started anew.”

She also joked that she didn’t write a “single funny sketch, which might have something to do with it too.”

When asked if she would do SNL again, Silverman responded with confidence: “Yeah, I’m funnier! I’m so much funnier [now]”.

Sarah Silverman’s success after SNL

Silverman went on to have a successful career, despite being fired from Saturday Night Live. Shortly after being let go, she appeared in Hollywood movie ‘Star Trek: Voyager.’ She also starred in HBO’s comedy series ‘Mr Show’ in 1995.

In 2007, she wrote and starred in thee seasons of her own show ‘The Sarah Silverman Show,’ which aired on Comedy Central. Her acting on the show landed her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

A year later, she won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Jimmy Kimmel’s music skit ‘I’m Fu**ing Matt Damon.’

Throughout her career, Silverman also continued to do stand-up comedy and appeared in multiple movies and TV series. She most recently appeared in the film ‘Marry Me’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Her career in SNL may have ended abruptly, but Silverman has gone on to become a hugely successful star in her own right. She is currently working on a few projects, and is set to star in upcoming thriller movie ‘Viral‘ alongside Blair Underwood.