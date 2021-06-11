Why is "tommy neg" trending on Twitter? TommyInnit sparks outrage with Jschlatt joke - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber TommyInnit has sparked outrage across Twitter after appearing to make fun of the Minecraft fanbase in a response to fellow influencer Dream.

The Minecraft fandom has been a whirlwind of drama over the past few days. After Dream appeared in an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, he received backlash for his comments about throwing out his own ADHD medication, as well as for his purported thoughts on alleged racism in his community shortly thereafter.

Now, all eyes have shifted over to Minecrafter TommyInnit, who boasts over 9 million subscribers on YouTube for his hilarious antics in the popular multiplayer sandbox game.

The current scandal revolves around Tommy, Dream, and another creator named ‘Jschlatt,’ who has come under fire in the past for making problematic jokes in his YouTube videos.

On Twitter, Dream shared a video created by YouTube that explains the Dream SMP — a hugely popular survival multiplayer server that Dream created, which serves as the popular hangout spot and content mine for himself and his friends.

TommyInnit appeared to notice that YouTube’s explanatory video contained a few moments featuring Jschlatt, and poked fun at the Minecraft fanbase’s past responses to the YouTuber in a reply to Dream’s tweet.

“They included a few jschlatt moments in this video,” Tommy wrote. “Do they not know of his wrongdoings? Do they not know?! I am not happy, Dream.”

Needless to say, Tommy’s post didn’t go over well with the Minecraft community, who quickly got the term “tommy neg” trending on Twitter — a phrase that’s meant to shorten “TommyInnit” and “negative.”

Upset fans discussed why they felt Tommy’s post was hurtful, claiming that he was mocking the fanbase for holding Jschlatt accountable for his jokes.

tommy neg he constantly does this bit in videos/on stream where he’s all “ *says something about schlatt* Just kidding he’s shit bad guy bad bad 😱” and everytime it feels like ppl who are uncomfy with s are being mocked.. it’s annoying, not funny, he needs to knock it off — zoe ✰ lrts! (@helloquackitty) June 11, 2021

// tommy neg "why arent you just trying to educate tommy?" because we tried that, it didn't work.

he doesn't actually listen, he just does what he needs to in order to keep his viewership.

if saying "I'm sowwy for hurting your feewings I'm a minor🥺" keeps viewership he'll do it — ozzie²³ (@MaskAndLovejoy) June 11, 2021

// tommy neg it’s frustrating that a white man has the privilege to sit there and mock minorities and recieve no criticism and when said minorities voice their complaints abt why we feel mocked, we are met with other white people telling us we are overreacting. — mocha (@mochabeans_) June 11, 2021

Tommy has yet to reply to the outrage at the time of writing, leaving many concerned fans and critics awaiting an official response to the ongoing situation.