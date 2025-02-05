Why is Snapchat playing music on your camera? Here’s what you need to know

In February 2025, several users have reported experiencing random music playing when they open their Snapchat camera. Here’s what you need to know.

A number of Snapchatters have been reporting an unusual issue: music and sound effects playing when opening the Snapchat camera or recording videos.

This music, often sounding like a generic, non-copyrighted tune, has left many frustrated, unsure of where it’s coming from and how to stop it. So why is this happening?

Article continues after ad

Why is Snapchat playing music?

The cause of this problem seems to be linked to Snapchat’s filters. Specifically, it’s a glitch that causes music to play when the first filter in the row contains sound, even if the user has not selected a filter.

It appears that, in many cases, Snapchat automatically plays the music attached to the first filter, regardless of whether it’s applied.

Some users have reported hearing quirky, elevator-style background music, while others have experienced more familiar sounds, like popular radio tracks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Snapchat

Additionally, others users have noticed music from their ‘Memories’ playing when opening the Snapchat camera.

How to fix the glitch

Fortunately, there are ways to fix the problem. One simple workaround involves selecting the first filter in the row (which often has music), then switching to another filter without sound.

After that, go back to using no filter, and the music should stop playing. If that doesn’t solve the issue, users can try deleting the app and reinstalling it. Updating to the latest version of Snapchat has also resolved the issue for many.

Article continues after ad

For users who have tried all these fixes with no success, reaching out to Snapchat’s support team is the next best step. They can provide further assistance or troubleshoot the problem on a case-by-case basis.

While it’s unclear when the glitch will be fully resolved, these fixes should offer some relief to those who find the unexpected music disruptive.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides, including how to make a private story on Snapchat and how to allow camera access on Snapchat.