Logo
Entertainment

Why is #RIPDream trending? YouTuber Dream death hoax goes viral

Published: 5/Jan/2021 0:52

by Tanner Pierce
Dream/Twitter

Share

Dream

Despite still being very much alive, #RIPDream went viral and began trending on January 4 after fans and haters of the Minecraft YouTuber Dream started clashing on Twitter. Here’s everything you need to know, including how he responded.

After gaining over 14 million subscribers over the past year, it’s safe to say that Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers right now. Despite this popularity, he has amassed a large amount of haters as well, especially after his cheating scandal hit the internet a few weeks back.

On January 4, both his haters and his fans started going at it on Twitter and even caused the hashtag #RIPDream to trend, causing some confusion about whether or not the YouTuber was okay. Amidst the confusion, #WeLoveYouDream also began making the rounds online.

Fortunately, Dream is safe and sound, meaning the original hashtag is simply just a “joke” going around right now, but that hasn’t stopped some from adding to it.

Apparently, there have even been reports that some of his haters took the joke so far that they edited his Wikipedia page, lending more credence to the rumor that something had happened to the YouTuber.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Twitter war if the subject of said war didn’t respond in some way. A few hours after the dust had settled, Dream himself took to his account to write “can’t believe Dream died”, quickly followed by another tweet saying “(this is sarcastic),” presumably to stop any more speculation about the subject before the original even had a chance to take off.

The YouTuber also took to his personal account, jokingly stating that he had been killed by sapnap, another YouTuber and a friend of his.

Of course, both of these tweets are a bit of a non-statement but sometimes it’s better to not respond to the madness than it is to actually reply and given the YouTuber’s comedic nature, it’s only fitting that he respond in such a way.

Call of Duty

CoD YouTuber Spratt reveals incredible $10,000 gaming setup to kick off 2021

Published: 4/Jan/2021 20:00

by Tanner Pierce
Spratt

Share

Spratt

Call of Duty YouTuber James Spratt has unveiled his brand new gaming room/setup for the new year and, apparently, everything totals up to a whopping $10,000.

Spratt has made a name for himself in the YouTube scene for his Call of Duty sniping videos. Whether it be in Modern Warfare, Warzone, or Black Ops Cold War, the former OpTic player knows his way around a sniper rifle in any game he plays.

To help kick off 2021, Spratt has taken to YouTube to show off his reportedly $10,000 gaming room, which was just revamped for the new year. As one can imagine, it probably puts most people’s setups to shame.

Spratt
Spratt uses 3 LG monitors for his setup, alongside a custom PC, as well as a PS5 and PS4 Pro.

Kicking things off are three LG monitors, one in 4K with 144hz refresh rate and two 1080p. Combined, they cost over $1,000 and Spratt says they’ll be used mainly for gaming and chatting with viewers during his Twitch streams.

Beyond that, he’s also using a Sony A6300 camera as his facecam, attached to an Elgato Ringlight, both of which come out to around $800. According to Spratt, he likes the fact that it acts both as a light source and a camera mount, which saves him room.

Onto his audio setup, Spratt’s using an ASTRO A40 TR Headset with TR Mixamp, which comes out to nearly $200. Of course, they’re a bit custom as well, with the Warzone logo printed onto the side of them.

As for his actual gaming systems, there’s a bit to unpack. First and foremost, Spratt is using a custom PC, with an Intel i9 processor, an Nividia Geforce RTX 3080, an ASUS Prime X299 Deluxe II Motherboard, and more, which easily costs at least $2,000.

That’s not all, however. Spratt’s also using a PlayStation 5, as well as a 30th anniversary limited edition PS4 Pro, of which only a few thousand were made, bringing up his setup and gaming room’s worth up even more.

Finally, beyond his actual streaming and YouTube setup, he also has a space dedicated to “admin stuff”, which has a cool-looking Warzone mousepad, a Lenovo Legion laptop, and more.

As one of the more well-known content creators in Call of Duty, this much-improved gaming space should equip Spratt with everything he needs to continue making top-notch content.