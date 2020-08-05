Why is PewDiePie trending? Fans call him out after Spotify playlist leaks

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s Spotify playlist is under public scrutiny, with people bringing up everything from his controversial past to prior donations for various charities ranging in the millions - so much so that he's even trending on Twitter.

Trending on Twitter can be both a blessing and a curse. For the YouTube King, the line between the two is often obscured due past comments, jokes, livestream blunders and more.

This time, his Spotify revealed a few prominent artists, featuring Kero Kero Bonito, Rina Sawayama, Slayyyter, Rico Nasty, SOPHIE, Arca, and more. The thing is, a lot of people have been drumming up controversial LGBTQIA+, race, and Anti-Semetic notions that PewDiePie previously made, causing friction among Twitter.

On one hand, people are praising or identifying a bit more with the YouTuber because of his musical tastes; on the other, there are those that bring up Pewd’s troubled past and don’t want him associated with the Hyperpop genre.

nah he aint getting flamed for his music taste he getting praised for it, but a lot of the hyperpop community just doesnt fuck w pewdiepie for his past and basically doesnt want him to listen to their music or music in the hyperpop genre — diego (@inthemudhut) August 4, 2020

For the most part, Twitter crowds are impressed with PewDiePie’s musical interests. The sounds are not only unique - but the representation of underserved communities are incredibly diverse.

People that identify as bisexual, pansexual, trans, gender neutral and more are on full display, but that’s an issue for fans of the genre or internet bystanders who recall PewDiePie’s past.

“I would never attack any of the artists,” one person said. “That man is a menace to society though, so that’s where my anger is.”

For everybody scrolling through the Pewdiepie trending page, a quick glance at what hes been up to:

-$1.3 mil to support those with HIV/AIDS

-$340k to Save the children

-106k to BLM

-100k donations MONTHLY to rotating charities



& Twitter is making fun of the music he listens to pic.twitter.com/rb8S9VfsBP — loreelai (@lori01serr) August 4, 2020

This has started a larger conversation on PewDiePie and his status as a public figure. Some believe his past mistakes were damning, but said he’s been moving in the right direction ever since.

Observers pointed to his massive donations of nearly $2 million over the years to Black Lives Matter, HIV/AIDS support drives, Save The Children and more.

PewDiePie is a magnet for public discourse regardless of the topic, and his Spotify listening habits have sparked yet another conversation revolving around him.