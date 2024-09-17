Why does Snapchat take up so much storage? How to clear cache & free up space

If you’re a frequent Snapchat user, you may have noticed that the app consumes a lot of storage. But why does this happen, and how can you clear the cache to free up space?

Snapchat is a popular social media app used by millions to connect with friends through disappearing photos, videos, messages, and more. However, many users often find that it quickly takes up a considerable amount of storage on their phones and are left wondering why.

Why does Snapchat take up so much storage?

One major reason for this is Snapchat’s use of cache, which is a temporary storage space where frequently accessed data is stored. By saving this data locally, Snapchat doesn’t have to download the same information repeatedly, allowing the app to run faster and more smoothly.

However, over time, the cache can accumulate and consume a large portion of your device’s storage. A major contributor is your Memories cache, which contains Snaps, Stories, and other account data you’ve recently viewed or taken.



This helps Snapchat load your memories quickly, but the storage space required for it can grow rapidly, especially if you often capture and save photos and videos.

How to clear cache to free up space

To free up space on your phone without losing your saved memories, you can clear Snapchat’s cache. This will only delete the temporary files that the app uses to run smoothly. Here’s how you can do it:

On iOS:

Tap the gear icon in your profile to open Settings. Scroll down and tap ‘Clear Data.’ Tap ‘Clear Cache.’ Confirm by tapping ‘Clear.’

On Android:

Tap the settings icon in your profile to open Settings. Scroll down and tap ‘Clear Cache.’ Confirm by tapping ‘Continue.’

