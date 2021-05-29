Why did UCNick delete his TikTok account? Nick and Brandy TikTok drama explained - Dexerto

Popular TikTok personality Nick Ray, also known as UCNick, has deleted his TikTok account following accusations of sexual harassment.

Fellow TikToker Brandy Renee, who is known for her cosplaying of characters like Velma, made the accusations via a series of Tweets on May 27. In the Tweets, she claimed that she had “cut ties” with the creator because he had been sexually harassing her since November. She also accused Ray of “using his clout as a manipulation tactic” to try and pressure her into making explicit content with him.

Brandy also Tweeted that upon telling her two friends, aged 18 and 20, about her experience, they too came out and said that they had been harassed by the creator.

Advertisement

Yesterday, I came out to my friends about this and expressed the emotional damage that I am recovering from. During this time, two other girls came forward and explained that they have been also harassed by Nick Ray. They are 18 and 20 years old. — brandyrenee19 (@brandyrenee_19) May 27, 2021

Who is Brandy from UCNick TikTok drama?

“I am extremely upset that my friends were affected and this could have been potentially stopped sooner if I had come out publicly, months ago, when this first started,” Brandy wrote.

She continued: “No man should EVER sexually harass a girl. Nick is a boy using his clout to manipulate and prey on girls. He needs to be confronted and held accountable for his actions.”

Since going public with these allegations, Brandy revealed on Twitter that “over a dozen” young women between the ages of 16 and 21 had come forward with allegations against Ray.

I’m so proud of the girls posting publicly on Tiktok and social media. That’s hard. Over a dozen girls have spoke up to me. Their ages are 16-21. Minors. I’m so sorry. I just want to hold y’all. I’m so sorry. Please talk to me. I’m here for you. — brandyrenee19 (@brandyrenee_19) May 28, 2021

UCNick TikTok apology

Following these accusations, Nick took to his TikTok to say in a now-deleted video that while it was true that he had sexual conversations with Brandy, these conversations were consensual.

Advertisement

He also claimed that upon showing the conversations to his parents, they also said that they appeared consensual.

In the video, which he made shortly before shutting down his TikTok account, Nick also said that he is leaving social media to get therapy and “take accountability for his actions.”

In text appearing on the now-deleted video, Nick added: “I can’t tell you how sorry I am for letting you down and for hurting all the victims.”

Who is UCNick?

Nick Ray, who is better known by his online moniker ‘UCNick’, is a rising internet star based in California. Prior to his TikTok account’s deletion, it had nearly three million followers.

Advertisement

Over on TikTok, he has built a fanbase through his POVs, cosplays – most notably of Spiderman and Deadpool – and comedy sketches.

He also has a presence on Twitch and YouTube, where he streams himself playing games like Fortnite, and prior to deactivating his account, had a sizeable following on Instagram.

Following his apology on May 28, Ray has not spoken any further about the allegations made against him.