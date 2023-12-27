Why did Paramore delete their social media & website? Fans speculate

Paramore has wiped their social media and deleted their website, leading fans to believe a new era is about to start.

Artists are known to completely wipe their social media before starting a new era. From Lady Gaga to Dua Lipa, every major pop star seems to do it these days. A total blackout washes away the old to give way to the new.

Paramore now joins the club, as the pop-punk band has wiped their social media clean and even deleted their website. All posts on Twitter/X and Instagram are gone, with only Facebook containing some previous posts. Across the board, profile pics and banner images have been deleted, leaving grey spaces in their place.

While many fans are freaking out, Reddit users are convinced the social media overhaul teases a new era on the horizon. “They’re not splitting up, they’ve been vocal about being in a great place and wanting to start a new album,” wrote one user. Others were quick to note that since the band is leaving their label, it makes sense to refresh.

Wikimedia Commons, Raph_PH Paramore performs in concert

Paramore says “uncertainty” is in their future

Paramore has “fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents,” according to their Uproxx interview. Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro said there’s a level of “uncertainty” in their future. But that doesn’t mean they’ll be breaking up anytime soon.

“I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world,” said Farro.

The band has been signed to Atlantic Records since 2005 and has released six total albums, including 2023’s This is Why. With the contract ending, many speculate the label controlled their social media accounts, as well as the website, so Paramore could be required to start from scratch.

One Reddit user broke down the reasons why wiping social media is not necessarily a “bad” thing.

“I doubt they’d wipe social media if just swapping labels,” they wrote, before adding how Williams had previously “wiped her Instagram” ahead of a new era.

The biggest piece of evidence reportedly comes from comments the band made during “their last concert,” at which they claimed “it was the end of their album era.” That indicates the band is ready to move on from This is Why and begin anew.

Whether that means Paramore will go independent or have another label home, the band appears happier than they’ve ever been. The world is their oyster, as they say.

