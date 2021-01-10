Why did Dixie D’Amelio quit Twitter and is she coming back?

Dixie D’Amelio has decided to step away from Twitter, deleting her account and sticking to Instagram and TikTok. But, will she make a comeback in the future? Here’s what we know.

The rise of TikTok has seen the birth of quite a few new social media stars. However, there’s none bigger than the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie.

They combine for just shy of 155 million followers on TikTok, and they’ve become incredibly successful on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter too.

However, Dixie recently took the step to delete her Twitter, leaving some fans quite confused about why she was doing it, while others have been asking her if she’ll be making a return at any point, or if the deletion is permanent.

Why has Dixie D’Amelio deleted Twitter?

The announcement that she was deleting Twitter caused quite a stir, given that she revealed why it was happening on January 8 – the same day in which President Trump had his personal account banned.

Many fans asked if Dixie was deleting her account because of this, but she quickly rubbished those claims, replying “like no, wtf” to one comment. As for the actual reason behind her deletion, Dixie posted about it on her Instagram story not much longer after.

“I’ve said it 100 f**king times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate,” she said, adding that her timing in doing so was “just awful.” She also followed that up with another post, asking: “Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?”

Will Dixie D’Amelio come back to Twitter?

As for if Dixie will be returning at any point, that’s a question that only she can answer – but it seems like it won’t be a short break, and should last for a while.

Many social media stars have quit Twitter before and returned shortly after, just because of how easy it is to communicate with fans. So, we could see Dixie do something similar, herself, later down the line.

Her sister, Charli, still has her Twitter account, along with 5.1 million followers – a number that is growing fast.

At the end of the day, though, it really is just a case of waiting and seeing how Dixie takes her next step – whether it’s to tease a return to Twitter or whether she decides to say she’s never coming back.

If she makes any indication, either way, we’ll be sure to update this post with the latest.