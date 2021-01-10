Logo
Why did Dixie D’Amelio quit Twitter and is she coming back?

Published: 10/Jan/2021 11:15

by Connor Bennett
Dixie D'Amelio talks to the camera.
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio has decided to step away from Twitter, deleting her account and sticking to Instagram and TikTok. But, will she make a comeback in the future? Here’s what we know.

The rise of TikTok has seen the birth of quite a few new social media stars. However, there’s none bigger than the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie.

They combine for just shy of 155 million followers on TikTok, and they’ve become incredibly successful on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter too. 

However, Dixie recently took the step to delete her Twitter, leaving some fans quite confused about why she was doing it, while others have been asking her if she’ll be making a return at any point, or if the deletion is permanent. 

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio mental health
Hollister Co.
The D’Amelio sisters have taken over TikTok and social media.

Why has Dixie D’Amelio deleted Twitter?

The announcement that she was deleting Twitter caused quite a stir, given that she revealed why it was happening on January 8 – the same day in which President Trump had his personal account banned.

Many fans asked if Dixie was deleting her account because of this, but she quickly rubbished those claims, replying “like no, wtf” to one comment. As for the actual reason behind her deletion, Dixie posted about it on her Instagram story not much longer after.

“I’ve said it 100 f**king times… the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate,” she said, adding that her timing in doing so was “just awful.” She also followed that up with another post, asking: “Hate me but talk about every move I make… okay?”

Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie took to Instagram to confirm the reason behind leaving Twitter.

Will Dixie D’Amelio come back to Twitter?

As for if Dixie will be returning at any point, that’s a question that only she can answer – but it seems like it won’t be a short break, and should last for a while. 

Many social media stars have quit Twitter before and returned shortly after, just because of how easy it is to communicate with fans. So, we could see Dixie do something similar, herself, later down the line.

Her sister, Charli, still has her Twitter account, along with 5.1 million followers – a number that is growing fast.

At the end of the day, though, it really is just a case of waiting and seeing how Dixie takes her next step – whether it’s to tease a return to Twitter or whether she decides to say she’s never coming back. 

If she makes any indication, either way, we’ll be sure to update this post with the latest.

Trisha Paytas quits “toxic” social media after apologizing to James Charles & D’Amelios

Published: 9/Jan/2021 23:27

by Theo Salaun
trisha paytas james charles charli dixie damelio
Twitter, @TrishaPaytas / YouTube, Dixie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio James Charles Trisha Paytas

No stranger to drama, influencer Trisha Paytas has apologized to James Charles, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio before claims that she will delete her social media profiles due to toxicity.

Nearly 700,000 followers on Twitter, 3.9 million on TikTok and nearly 200,000 on her backup Instagram (her original was deleted), Trisha Paytas boasts an enormous social footprint on the internet. But, following another string of drama with some of the world’s biggest influencers, she is planning to disable it all.

Absolute, unrelenting candor has become a staple of the Paytas presence. From David Dobrik and Ethan ‘h3h3’ Klein to, more recently, James Charles and the D’Amelio sisters, Paytas is more familiar with web beef than a podcast advertisement for Omaha Steaks. Within months of the latest drama, though, the outspoken influencer is toning it down and stepping back.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on January 8, Paytas let fans (and haters) know that, due to toxicity, she would be closing off her presence on social media. Simultaneously, she made a brief apology to Charles and the D’Amelio sisters.

Front camera on, makeup off and set in a dark room, Paytas breaks her traditional, eclectic, TikTok grid with the brief video explaining her need to leave social media. To start the video, she quickly updated fans on her plans moving forward: “I’m leaving the app, for real. I’m leaving social media. It’s a really toxic place and I wish you all well.”

Then, she added on a succinct apology to the massive influencers who have been involved in her recent beef: “I want to apologize to Charli, Dixie and James.”

Trailing off with an “um” after the apology, Paytas cuts the video off and provides no further elaboration. Instead, the next day she posted two videos following her traditional content, one about new sunglasses and one about grilled cheese. And, finally, she posted a final video explaining her plans.

While Paytas has yet to delete any of her social media profiles, she confirms on TikTok that it remains her intention. Instead, she promises fans that they’ll still have some limited access to her content: “You can find me on YouTube, I’m going to be focusing on me, my family and my fiance.” 

Charles and the D’Amelio sisters haven’t responded to the apology while fans are reluctant to believe the accounts will be deleted. Regardless, Paytas leaves her viewers with a simple message: “For those of you showed me love, thank you. For those of you who showed me hate, you win.”