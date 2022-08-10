Why are TikTokers warning viewers about Jasmine White 403?

TikTokers around the world are warning viewers about Jasmine White 403, saying that they shouldn’t look her up. Here’s everything we know about why they are doing this.

Since it launched in 2016, TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of viral creators, videos, and trends.

Aside from the For You Page, another way that videos can go viral on the platform is by other people uploading videos that reference yours — a recent example being Sam Postar going viral after fans left comments on other videos saying that he should be banned.

Now, TikTokers are warning viewers about Jasmin White 403 — leaving many to wonder why they are doing so. Here’s everything we know.

TikTokers warning about Jasmine White 403

With over 135 million views, the Jasminewhite403 hashtag is full of videos from TikTokers warning not to look up the creator’s name.

However, many videos don’t give any context as to why… leading many people to look her name up anyway.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Jasmine White 403’s TikTok video

With millions of people warning about Jasmine White 403’s video, many are left wondering what it actually consists of.

Uploaded on June 13, 2022, Jasmine’s video shows her eating an entire fish without removing any of the skin.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

After looking up her video, viewers shared their thoughts in the comments. One TikToker said: “I’m a little disappointed, to be honest.”

While another regretfully commented: “I should’ve stayed curious.”

Nearly all of the rest of the comments echo similar thoughts — that the video isn’t as bad as they thought it would be.