Who's in the Shluv house? TikTok's next big content house

TikTok creator houses are on the rise. You know the Hype House, Sway House, and Clubhouse, now meet the Shluv House, the latest collective comprised of even more popular Tiktokkers including Spencer X and Micheal Le.

The Shluv gang moved into their massive LA house in the first week of May. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is in the Shluv house?

According to their social media, it looks as though current members probably include: Spencer X, Michael “Just Maiko” Le (its founder), Jonathan Le, Javier Romero, Matthew Gonzalez, Michael Uy, Derek “asapgoku” Graham, and couple Jon Klaasen and Elyssa Joy.

Spencer X is currently the 8th most followed creator on TikTok with 33 million followers. Other popular members include Michael Le who has 25.1 million followers, Jon Klaasen who has 13.7 million followers, and Elyssa Joy who has 8.3 million followers.

Who are Spencer X and Micheal Le?

Spencer X is a seriously talented beatboxer, and lots of their videos as a collective involve dancing to Spencer’s tracks. Michael Le and his little brother Jonathan have made a big name for themselves on TikTok for their dance moves, but the group often involves Jonathan in comedy skits.

Jonathan Klaasen is a musician well known for his appearance on the X Factor in 2013. The other members are multi-talented dancers, photographers, and pranksters.

When did the Shluv House start?

The Shluv Gang has been around for much longer than the house. It is essentially the collective name for fans and the group of creators surrounding Michael Le. Merchandise for the group was launched as “Shluv Clothing” in March this year.

Micheal Le announced the Shluv House on his social media just after they moved in, in May. He said: “I now introduce to you the Shluv house. This is the biggest accomplishment of my life that's happened so far. words cannot express how happy and how thankful I am because of social media, my family, my friends, and all my fans.

“This house is the result of all my hard work, dedication to my dreams, and perseverance through every single obstacle that was thrown my way. I can't wait to show you guys what I have planned for this new chapter of my life, but all I can say, for now, is thank you”

The Shluv house joins other major TikTok content houses in Los Angeles including the Hype House, Sway House, and Clubhouse. The Hype House is the most high-profile with popular Tiktokkers such as Chase Hudson and Addison Rae, but their ranks are changing with lots of new faces joining and some old faces leaving.

Sway House has also had two critical members leave, and there are rumours of the Hype House and Sway House joining forces to create the "Swype House".