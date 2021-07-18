Who is Isabella Brazhnikova? 12 year-old TikTok artist goes viral

A 12 year-old TikToker has drawn a mass of attention for her super-realistic drawings. But, who exactly is Isabella Brazhnikova?

From Harry Potter to Addison Rae, your celebrity status isn’t certified until Isabella has drawn you. The New-Zealand-based breakout star has gained acclaim for her astonishingly vivid drawings.

The “child artist” boasts over 300,000 followers on TikTok, as well as almost 20K Instagram followers. Looking at her works of art, it isn’t hard to see why. Isabella’s drawings could double for photographs. From the crinkled bag of chips to the gleam in a tiger’s eye, everything in her back catalogue is beyond realistic.

…Did we mention she’s only 12?

When did Isabella first start creating art?

The young creative first started drawing at the age of six. The earliest seen pieces depicted whimsical fantasy lands and colorful cat-like eyes. In an evolution video posted May 6 2020, fans saw the transition to hyper-realist portraits.

She was just 11 when she went viral

Isabella was barely a tween when she started gaining momentum. Her uber-realistic drawing of a dog earned her over 200,000 views. Fans watched in awe as she administered the finishing touches to his whiskers. “Isabella is a real pro at art,” one fan said. “Ur (sic) very talented,” commented another.

She doesn’t create for free…

Isabella is a strong advocate for “no free art.” In fact, it’s even listed in her Instagram bio. She takes commissions through Instagram DMs.

As of July 9, she is still creating and evolving by the day! For more examples of her work, you can check her out on TikTok.