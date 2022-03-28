Who is Zoe Laverne? Musical.ly star’s TikTok fame and controversies

Originally a Musical.ly star, Zoe Laverne has garnered a huge fanbase on TikTok, with over 20 million on the app alone. However, the influencer has also been embroiled in several controversies throughout her time online. Here’s everything to know about her.

Zoe Laverne originally kicked off her influencer career back in 2015, when she lip-synced to popular songs on the app Musical.ly.

Her popularity on that platform carried forward when Musical.ly became TikTok, and at the time of writing, she has over 20 million followers on the app.

However, her time in the spotlight has landed her in a few controversies, making her overall a somewhat divisive presence on social media.

Here’s everything you need to know about the influencer.

How old is Zoe Laverne?

Zoe Laverne was born on June 3, 2001, making her 20-years-old at the time of writing. She will turn 21 in 2022.

Is Zoe Laverne married?

Laverne is married to Dawson Day, and she revealed that they were in a relationship back in December 2020.

She revealed she was expecting her first child in February 2021, and at the gender reveal later in May, Day proposed to Laverne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe LaVerne Day (@zoexlaverne)

In October, Zoe revealed to fans that they got legally married on October 5, but added that they were planning a bigger wedding event in Summer 2022.

Does Zoe Laverne have a baby?

Zoe revealed that she was pregnant with her first baby in December 2020 with partner Dawson Day, and when they hosted a gender reveal party in May it was revealed that the baby would be a girl.

On October 3, 2021, Zoe revealed that she had successfully delivered her baby, named Emersyn.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: “When I was trying to push her out the natural way my placenta busted and I was rushed into emergency c-section and almost lost my life but I am so blessed to be here with Dawson and Emersyn and I am so thankful that God didn’t choose to take me away so soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe LaVerne Day (@zoexlaverne)

However, Zoe was met with backlash when she revealed that she had sold some “exclusive” images of her delivery to fans after birth.

Zoe Laverne kissing 13-year-old controversy

In October 2020, a video leaked of Laverne appearing to kiss a 13-year-old fan named Connor, sparking an immense amount of backlash online against the influencer.

However, Laverne denied that she “groomed” Connor, saying in a live stream: “I didn’t groom Connor, I wouldn’t do that. He’s a kid and I’m aware of that. It just happened. We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other.

“And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That’s not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it’s wrong. Yes, it’s not good. We both realized that and we stopped.”

Zoe Laverne & Charli D’Amelio drama

Back in July 2020, Zoe came under fire after a video began circulating of her reacting to Charli D’Amelio coming close to surpassing her followers, crying and calling D’Amelio a “b*tch.”

At a later date, Zoe went on to mock the leaked audio in her own TikTok videos, but the backlash was reignited in November 2020 when another recording of Zoe talking about Charli leaked.

“If you’re gonna defend a f**king stinky ass wh*re, don’t f**king ring me in the car. I’m not gonna sit in there, and act like I like Charli D’Amelio, okay?”

After Charli commented “@zoexlaverne this you?” on an Instagram post containing the video, Zoe revealed on a live stream that she had sent “paragraphs and paragraphs” of apologies, to which she claimed she did not receive a reply.

Despite her controversies, Zoe still has a sizeable active fanbase, and she continues to upload videos of both herself and her family to TikTok, often garnering millions of views.