Who is Yandere Freak? TikTok cosplayer ‘Snow’ charged with manslaughter

A TikToker and cosplayer has become the subject of intense scrutiny online, after it was discovered they had been charged with manslaughter for the alleged accidental killing of a high school friend with a firearm. Known as yandere.freak on TikTok, they have 1.6 million followers.

Previously known as ‘snowthealtqueen’, the TikToker’s real name is Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, from Houston, Texas.

Court filings at Harris County District Courts show that Snow was arrested on January 18, after giving an audio-recorded statement about the events that had unfolded.

The case against Snow claims that “on or about January 17,” Snow “recklessly caused the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger.” Tributes were paid to Hastings in the Oberlin Review, by friends at Oberlin College, where she was a first-year student.

In a statement to police, Snow said that “they were all drinking and she got pretty drunk.” The firearm was said to be their ex-boyfriends, but that all the bullets had been taken out, and the magazine removed.

The group of friends had been watching “Gotham,” and Snow explained to police that they are a cosplayer, and that they “like characters and stuff, and told her friends she had a gun like Penguin does.”

It is then said that the victim joked “oh, shoot me”, which Snow did, not expecting a bullet to be loaded.

Following booking, Snow was released on $20,000 bond. On September 27, rumors about Snow began to spread online, due to their popular presence on TikTok and social media.

Yandere Freak on TikTok

Snow has continued to post cosplay TikTok’s to their account. Comments on videos include criticism that they have returned to posting, while others have urged sympathy.

“What a huge slap in the face to the families of the victims to be posting like this,” one of the most ‘liked’ comments reads. However, another says “Let them grieve and move on. They lost a close friend just a few months ago and will live with that guilt forever. They’ve been through enough.”

The manslaughter case is now set for evidence exchange on October 21, 2021.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.