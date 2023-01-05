Who is Topher on TikTok? Boy sparks viral trend

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

A boy named Topher has become the latest viral sensation on TikTok after appearing in a video that reached over 30 million views.

TikTok is well known at this point for its ability to make pretty much anything go viral, from cute pets, to funny moments, and a whole range of other content.

One of the latest trends to take over the platform has seen people referencing ‘Topher’ in videos and comment sections across TikTok, leaving many wondering where the phenomenon started.

On December 24, 2022, user allycat.03 uploaded a video in which they filmed various members of their family revealing who they would warn someone about if they were to introduce someone to their family.

The first person says they would warn people about Topher, after which Topher appears on-screen saying: “Y’all already know who I am, my name’s Topher, and I think Olivia.”

Commenters loved the way Topher delivered his response, and people quickly turned the phrase into a viral trend, with many making reaction videos to the clip, editing it into other videos, and using it as a viral sound.

“Topher is an icon in the making I’m SORRY,” read one comment with over 30,000 likes.

“I want to know why Topher warned us about Olivia,” said another.

“I can’t with Topher,” wrote a different user.

The original video went on to get over 30 million views and 5 million likes, not to mention all the likes and views that have been generated by posts just referencing Topher.

Allycat has shared a number of different videos of Topher on their TikTok prior to this video blowing up, and they are now receiving a whole lot more attention as a result of this latest post going viral.