Who is thekeeblerelf? Military police officer goes viral on TikTok

TikTok creator ‘thekeeblerelf’ has gone viral on the app thanks to her videos where she showcases her life in the military. Here is everything we know about the trending creator.

Ever since TikTok was created in 2016 it has given hundreds, if not thousands, of creators a way to gain popularity as their algorithm pushed their videos to the masses. It quickly created its own form of celebrities like Addison Rae, as well as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

With over one billion users on the platform, viewers are met with something (or someone) new, almost daily.

One of those newly viral creators goes by the name ‘thekeeblerelf,’ a military girl who has gained popularity thanks to her almost daily videos about life as a military police officer.

Who is thekeeblerelf on TikTok?

At the time of writing, thekeeblerelf has gained over 2.8 million followers and over 13 million likes on her TikTok account. With several videos receiving millions of views, it’s clear her fans enjoy learning about her life as a military police officer.

Keebler’s first video was posted on October 3, 2021, and is one of the few videos on her account that does not involve her job in the Army. In fact, she’s in her car eating a crunch wrap from Taco Bell, and the video has received over two million views.

It wasn’t until her fifth video upload that thekeeblerelf started involving her job in her videos. Throughout her account, you’ll see quite a few videos that incorporate various things from her daily life.

Her first video is captioned “waking up every morning in the Army” and shows her falling out of her barracks bed headfirst.

Throughout the comments of her videos, you’ll find fans complimenting the creator on her looks mixed in with various comments from other fans who also work in the military.

Overall, it’s clear that thekeeblerelf is well received on TikTok.

If you'd like to check out more TikTok news or learn more about other trends, check out our news hub.