Who is “Tan Mom” and why might she be the next US senator?

“Tan Mom” was accused of bringing her 5-year-old daughter to a tanning salon in 2012. Now she’s a “totally different person” and looking to run for office.

Four years before TikTok launched and two years after Instagram, “Tan Mom” was a viral sensation. Patricia Krentcil was arrested in 2012 for child endangerment after taking her then-5-year-old daughter to a tanning salon, though all charges were later acquitted.

However, her bronzed skin ensured her spot in the internet’s hall of fame, and more than ten years later, Krentcil is still sporting her dark summer glow. Only now she is pursuing a new venture.

In a bid to ensure that “all voices are heard”, Krentcil is running for a seat in the Senate in the 2024 Florida election.

Having seen and experienced the struggles faced by many currently living in Florida, Krentil is looking to make a difference. She is pro-LGBTQ+, fighting for affordable healthcare and housing, and supports a “Tax Cut for moms”.

Describing herself as a “champion for those who are underserved, and underheard” on her campaign website, Krentril hopes to “show people that they have the choice of compassion, to vote the way they want to vote, to be their own person, not be afraid, not be judged when they go out in public.”

“Everyone is so quick to judge these days,” Krentcil told Fox News. “I know what it’s like to be targeted. That’s something I’ve endured my entire life.”

One mission especially close to Krentcil’s heart is to improve America’s healthcare system after she lost her husband of 25 years to cancer during the pandemic.

Krentcil said, “I would pass a law for everybody to be able to have insurance, Medicare, Medicaid,” and wants to expand the child tax credit to ensure parents don’t get overwhelmed by medical bills. And don’t worry, she now also “advocates for using a high SPF”.

