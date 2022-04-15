Who is Sister Cindy on TikTok? Divisive preacher sparks controversy with college videos

After videos of her preaching at college campuses went viral on TikTok, Sister Cindy has garnered a substantial following of her own on the app — however, the messages she spreads continue to divide viewers.

TikTok has a remarkable ability to get someone a huge following practically overnight, thanks to the sheer number of users on the app and its clever algorithm.

Sister Cindy is one such creator who has become an infamous figure on the platform, owing to a series of videos that have gone viral of her preaching on college campuses.

Who is Sister Cindy?

As a self-described “campus preacher,” Cindy Smock, 63, from Indiana, has been captured in several viral videos speaking to large crowds across multiple colleges, with her now recognizable catchphrase “be a ho no mo.” She and her husband are both Evangelists.

However, she has come under heavy criticism from viewers for anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, her opinion that rape victims are “an accessory to the crime,” among other controversial views.

Videos featuring the preacher have garnered millions of views and likes over the past year, and in a bizarre twist, this has also led to her developing an ironic ‘fanbase.’

Sister Cindy dubbed “gay icon” ironically

Viewers began calling Cindy a “gay icon,” flooding her videos with comments like “Sister Cindy should run for president,” and “Cindy’s drip is impeccable.”

In 2021, in response to being called a gay icon, she said: “What? Me? A gay icon? How did it happen? That’s what everybody’s wondering. How did Sister Cindy become a gay icon? Well, let me tell you. There’s a new generation of gays. The Generation Z gays do not cave in to cancel culture. They don’t like to be put in a box. They’re not wanting to play the victim, and they, like Sister Cindy, can laugh at themselves.”

One commenter wrote: “I’m so confused if she’s homophobic or not.”

Cindy has garnered over 400,000 followers on her own TikTok account, though it’s not clear how many of them are ironic fans, and how many of them actually believe in what she’s saying.

