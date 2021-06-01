Who is Samsung Girl? New virtual mobile assistant goes viral - Dexerto

Samsung Girl has been trending all over social media and fans are eager to learn more about Sam – the latest virtual assistant to take the world by storm. But who is Samsung Girl and where did she come from?

From Amazon’s Alexa to Microsoft’s Cortana, there are dozens of virtual assistants that aim to make our lives easier. While many of these technologies can be distinguished by their unique audio, many lack their own personalized faces and features. However, Lightfarm Studios – a multi-award-winning visual arts production house has changed that.

Not only have they completely replaced Bixby with a completely new avatar, but the company has also quickly gone viral. In fact, the visual arts studio’s avatar concepts have been trending on social media, where people have quickly fallen in love with Sam.

Advertisement

Of course, this has led many Samsung users and people a little confused, so here’s everything you need to know about Sam, the Samsung Girl.

Who is Samsung Girl?

Samsung Girl is the work of the talented people over at Lightfarm Studios. The company is known for creating realistic CGI images, videos, AR filters, and VR applications. However, their latest concept of the virtual assistant, Sam, went viral.

The technology giant is yet to comment on the studio’s designs for Bixby’s fictional replacement, but that hasn’t stopped people from going into a wild frenzy online.

As of writing, thousands of users on Twitter have been busy posting various memes, fan art, and thoughts on the new virtual assistant. The hype has certainly reached dizzying levels and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Advertisement

The new Samsung girl looks like a mix of Ochako and Nobara to me pic.twitter.com/74IbFxDuPb — Yasser Montasser (@YasserMontasse4) May 31, 2021

The new girl working at Samsung is actually Alita. Specialists were able to track back her identity to Mars. pic.twitter.com/pKDodbsziW — Foxfire 🇩🇪 #GiveAlitaHerSequel #RT_Snyderverse (@Foxfire40900590) May 31, 2021

Lady Dimitrescu looking at the people starting to thirst for the new Samsung assistant girl: pic.twitter.com/OLkz6owvpx — Wasting_Night (@Wasting_Night) May 31, 2021

Whether Sam will end up joining Bixby, Alexa, Cortana, and Siri at the virtual assistant table remain to be seen. For now, though, Samsung Girl fans will just have to make do with the multitude of fan content out there.