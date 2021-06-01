 Who is Samsung Girl? New virtual mobile assistant goes viral - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Who is Samsung Girl? New virtual mobile assistant goes viral

Published: 1/Jun/2021 16:30

by James Busby
Samsung Girl
Lightfarm

Share

Samsung Girl has been trending all over social media and fans are eager to learn more about Sam – the latest virtual assistant to take the world by storm. But who is Samsung Girl and where did she come from?

From Amazon’s Alexa to Microsoft’s Cortana, there are dozens of virtual assistants that aim to make our lives easier. While many of these technologies can be distinguished by their unique audio, many lack their own personalized faces and features. However, Lightfarm Studios – a multi-award-winning visual arts production house has changed that. 

Not only have they completely replaced Bixby with a completely new avatar, but the company has also quickly gone viral. In fact, the visual arts studio’s avatar concepts have been trending on social media, where people have quickly fallen in love with Sam.

Advertisement

Of course, this has led many Samsung users and people a little confused, so here’s everything you need to know about Sam, the Samsung Girl.

Who is Samsung Girl?

Samsugn Girl
Lightfarm
Samsung Girl has taken the internet by storm.

Samsung Girl is the work of the talented people over at Lightfarm Studios. The company is known for creating realistic CGI images, videos, AR filters, and VR applications. However, their latest concept of the virtual assistant, Sam, went viral.

The technology giant is yet to comment on the studio’s designs for Bixby’s fictional replacement, but that hasn’t stopped people from going into a wild frenzy online. 

As of writing, thousands of users on Twitter have been busy posting various memes, fan art, and thoughts on the new virtual assistant. The hype has certainly reached dizzying levels and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. 

Advertisement

Whether Sam will end up joining Bixby, Alexa, Cortana, and Siri at the virtual assistant table remain to be seen. For now, though, Samsung Girl fans will just have to make do with the multitude of fan content out there. 

Advertisement
Advertisement