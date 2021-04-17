Who is Ryan Narciso? Viral TikToker harmonizing Pokimane, Valkyrae, Tommyinnit & more - Dexerto

A musician’s TikTok account has recently gone viral as he combined his love for acapella with popular Twitch personalities’ streams.

Canada-based singer, Ryan Narciso, has been part of online creator communities for a long time. He’s been posting covers of songs on his YouTube channel since 2010, but like a lot of content creators, he has been trying to build more of a profile on TikTok.

However, when it comes to his content on TikTok, there’s a twist. As a fan of popular Twitch streamers like Pokimane, Tommyinnit, Dream, and Valkyrae, Narciso decided to make popular moments in these streamers’ livestreams a little more memorable by providing acapella harmonies in the background.

Advertisement

With the cumulative likes of his videos reaching 2.8 million, it is clear that there’s a lot of people out there enjoying Ryan’s remix of their favorite streamers.

The most popular video on Narciso’s account right now, which stands at 3.7 million views, was uploaded on April 2. This video shows him remixing a recent Among Us game hosted by content creator JackSepticEye. As he rushes to find the Imposter with the likes of PewDiePie and Sykkuno, Narciso remixed the moment he begged for his life before he was killed by Toast, who was one of the game’s imposters.

Advertisement

With this being the account’s most popular video, it seems the remix even caught the attention of Jack himself, with Narciso Tweeting that “when Jack Septic Eye himself reacts to your TikToks, you have to at least mention it!”

Some of his other most popular videos include an acapella version of Tommyinnit screaming “what the hell” at Dream during a game of Minecraft and a remix of Valkyrae’s shrieks of fear as she plays horror game Little Nightmares 2. These videos amassed 1.2 million and 1.4 million respectively.

With the Tommyinnit remix only being posted 20 hours ago at the time of writing, the fact that it has already reached 1.2 million views suggests that Ryan’s content is only going to get more popular from here.