Who is musicbefore on TikTok? Man goes viral for dancing cactus trumpet clips

Music supervisor Ryan Svendsen is going viral on TikTok after employing a choir of dancing cactus toys to help him create a rendition of Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby that’s taking social media by storm.

You know those dancing figurines that are generally found in souvenir shops? Although they usually break it down to a pre-recorded tune, some of these curios can record noises and play them back.

Trumpeter and music supervisor Ryan Svendsen has just gone viral on TikTok thanks to his creative use of these unique toys and his impressive skills as a musician.

On November 12, Svendsen uploaded a video to TikTok that showed him playing a few iconic Star Wars songs to a dancing cactus toy, which played back the music at a higher pitch — all while getting its groove on.

The clip has garnered over 3 million views at the time of writing, and was clearly a hit with fans (likely also thanks to the little spat Svendsen got in with the cactus after it began copying him).

However, his greatest hit was yet to come. On November 17, the trumpeter amped up his game tenfold, acquiring a veritable army of dancing cactuses to help him belt out a rendition of Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ — a song that he actually performed on.

Svendsen even donned a cactus-themed onesie for the occasion, and the video has gone absolutely viral. Racking up over 26 million views in a single day’s time, it’s clear that this ‘cactus choir,’ as Svendsen calls it, is pulling the internet’s heartstrings.

This viral TikTok trumpeter is more than an overnight online sensation; Svendsen has managed music campaigns for 80 film and TV soundtracks, including Academy Award-winning La La Land.

Who knows — Svendsen might have a career as an online entertainer ahead of him in addition to his musical prowess. The net certainly seems to love it… but we can’t speak for his “demonic” cactus choir.