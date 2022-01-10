Rising Creators: Who is Mr.Zanadood? Teacher uses gaming to go viral with students on TikTok

TikTok is full of creators showcasing their unique talents in an attempt to go viral on the short-form video platform. One of those is Mr.Zanadood, a high school teacher who shares gaming-related conversations he has with his students.

One of the first steps to going viral on TikTok is by hooking a viewer within the first few seconds of the video before they decide to either stay and finish watching or continue on through their For You Page.

One example is ElyseMyers, who gained her popularity on the short-form video app thanks to fans falling in love with her unique storytelling skills ever since she told a story about her worst date ever.

Now there’s Mr. Zanadood, a high school teacher who loves to play video games that turned to TikTok to tell the world about the gaming-related conversations that he has with his students. Here’s everything we know about him.

Who is Mr Zanadood on TikTok?

At night, Mr. Zanadood is a Twitch streamer, TikToker, writer, and more. During the day, Zanadood is a teacher at his local high school where, in his downtime, he has conversations with his students about a wide variety of video games.

The creator then records videos for TikTok to tell some of his favorite stories that he has with his class. As of writing, Zanadood has 173,000 followers on the app and receives tens of thousands of views on each upload.

The creator started his series “High school teacher who plays games,” on November 2, 2021, and has gained popularity since then.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

One of the creator’s most popular videos is part 34 of the series, where he talks to his students about The Witcher 3, and how they haven’t heard of the game.

At the time of writing, The video has 1.5 million views.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Judging by the number of views he gets on his videos, his viewers love to hear his stories, and the creator has branched off into other teacher-related stories.

If you'd like to check out other rising creators, as well as viral trends like the Paper Ducks