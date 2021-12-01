Who is Miss Excel? TikToker going viral and getting rich with Microsoft Excel videos

A TikTok influencer going by the name ‘Miss Excel’ has found viral fame online thanks to her handy tips and lessons on Microsoft database software, Excel.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel can often be a prerequisite of securing a job or completely general tasks using data, but TikTok wouldn’t often be the first place you turn to to learn.

It can be a tedious task, though, finding your way around an Excel spreadsheet, especially if you’re doing more than just the basics: that’s where Miss Excel’s TikTok steps in, aiming to add a little more fun to Excel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Miss Excel.

Who is Miss Excel on TikTok?

Miss Excel or, more formally, Kat Norton, is carving a niche for herself with her energetic TikTok videos teaching Microsoft Excel.

A New Yorker with an MBA from Binghamton University, Norton is clearly educated and knows what she’s doing, and has started using TikTok to expand her services, teaching Excel.

Miss Excel has over 650k followers and 1.4m likes on TikTok at the time of writing, with her videos reaching hundreds of thousands of views, if not more. She uses those viewers and followers to push those looking to learn to her online courses, where she offers a more comprehensive education on the ins and outs of Microsoft Excel.

How much money does Miss Excel’s TikTok make?

We all know the insane amounts of money that some TikTokers can make these days, with the likes of Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae becoming household names for younger generations. However, you wouldn’t have thought there’s much money in teaching Excel on TikTok — but you would be wrong.

It’s unclear what Miss Excel’s net worth is since she is still relatively new, but in a conversation with The Verge, fans got a rough idea.

“When I first started the business, I scaled it within six months to six figures,” she explained. “Since then we have been doing six-figure months. I actually just had my first six-figure day a few weeks ago, which I was super excited about.”

With six-figure days, Miss Excel won’t be far off having $1m months if her growth continues with the same trajectory.

Miss Excel is set to become a TikTok star in her own right and has helped pave the way for a whole new style of content on the platform.

So if you need to learn Microsoft Excel and don’t know where to start, it could be worth checking out Miss Excel’s TikTok.