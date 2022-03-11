Who is Liver King on TikTok? Bodybuilder goes viral for raw meat diet

TikTok user Brian ‘Liver King’ Johnson has taken over the live-streaming app in 2022, fueled by his bountiful raw meals and his “simulated hunts.” Here’s everything to know about the creator and his unique diet.

Since TikTok exploded in popularity, we’ve seen tons of bodybuilders gain traction on the video-sharing app.

However, none may be as dedicated to their craft as Liver King. Nicknamed for his love of eating raw liver with every meal, the Liver King went viral on TikTok for sharing his absolutely wild meals and hardcore exercises that promote his dedication to “ancestral living.”

Who is Liver King on TikTok?

With over 2.4 million followers on TikTok, Liver King shares his meals and heavy lifting to his followers, whom he’s lovingly given the nickname “primals.”

He also documents his travels, having gone everywhere from New York City to the jungles of Africa.

In nearly every video on his page he’s shirtless, rocking a backward hat and massive beard which nearly reaches down to his enormous eight-pack.

Liver King’s raw diet

Some of Liver King’s most popular TikToks are of his showing off his huge meals. Since he fasts so often, he ends up eating enormous dinners to satisfy his hunger.

Inspired by his “ancestral living”, his paleo adjacent diet akin to Joe Rogan’s carnivore diet has no processed foods and is nearly all raw meats. A typical meal for the King includes raw liver, a massive protein shake, raw testicle, bone marrow, a “Liver King concoction” made of yogurt and maple syrup, and a pound of raw meat with egg yolk.

For his exercise videos, he lifts unbelievable amounts of weight and pushes his body through wild workouts.

In the TikTok below, he’s working out using weighted ring rows while bearing metal chains to up the difficulty.

Although his meals and exercises have gone viral, many know Liver King for his “successful simulated hunts.”

The hunt is a simulation of what our ancient ancestors went through, putting our bodies in extreme conditions through exercise in order to push ourselves to the absolute limit.

Liver King explained how simulated hunts work, “What’s up, primals. We just finished simulating a successful hunt because we’re coming up on a 24 hour fast. So, the way to break that fast is by simulating a successful hunt. We did two rounds of pushups, and we carried a heavy load to simulate carrying a carcass back, to share in the success of the hunt.”

Liver King’s TikTok page continues to grow, as he’s nearly doubled his following on the platform in 2022 alone.