Who is Lalo Gone Brazzy on TikTok and how old is he?

Lalo Gone Brazzy is a TikToker, often in the news and trending on the platform, for a whole range of viral moments. But who is he, and crucially, as many people wonder, how old is he?

TikTok has been the number-one platform for the past few years when it comes to making viral stars out of regular people. The way the app’s For You Page functions means that with some luck, anyone could become a viral star.

This is very much the case with ‘Lalo Gone Brazzy’, who has made headlines in the past, been the subject of countless viral memes, and more. There was also a serious concern for his well-being in 2022 after rumors of his death circulated.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TikToker.

Who is Lalo Gone Brazzy?

Lalo Gone Brazzy, whose real name is Nalgon, was born in Mexico. He became a consistent TikTok user after posting his first video in April 2022.

The influencer has almost 1 million followers on the video-sharing platform. He became a popular face with his fast-paced rapping talent, lip-syncing, sound effects, and dance videos.

His videos are mainly in Spanish, and fans particularly enjoyed his trumpet sounds at the beginning of his videos.

How old is Lalo on TikTok?

Lalo is 23 years old. His age has been a particular point of interest for fans, who are perhaps unable to tell his age from his videos and appearance.

He became popular for singing the song, Sleazy Flow by SleazyWorld. He has also attempted to create a narrative in the past about being especially wealthy.

But his fans called him out for acting richer than he is, as they noticed that he only ever shows small amounts of cash.

The creator admitted to being homeless and revealed how things got difficult, especially in 2020.

Lalo has also received backlash for what some called promoting gun violence after he made pistol sounds with his mouth. But, he argued it was just for fun.

Rumors about Lalo’s death

In 2022, a tweet suggested that Lalo had died. Twitter posts claimed that the TikToker had been taken to a hospital after being shot at a park.

“June 27th, 2022: A TikToker by the name Lalogonebrazzy has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a park during his live he is in the hospital in heavy condition due to 2 bullets wounds my prayers go to him,” the tweet read.

Lalo’s fans were devasted after the tweet went viral. The news began spreading all over the internet many believed he was in fact dead.

But his fans were confused because the TikToker had posted a video mere hours before the news broke out. There had been no confirmation from any of Lalo’s representatives.

Lalo went live on TikTok later that day, decisively proving the rumors to be untrue. Some fans still had their doubts as his screen was completely black during the live.

Despite the rumors, Lalo Gone Brazy is alive, well, and continues making content online.