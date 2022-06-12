Who is Kelsea Ballerini? TikTok star & country singer wows fans at CMA Fest 2022

One of the most highly anticipated country music events CMA Fest 2022 finally took place on June 11 with the likes of Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood making an appearance. Although, it was singer and TikToker Kelsea Ballerini who made a splash during the night.

TikTok has become the hub for numerous singing stars to show off their talents and join in with the latest trends on the platform.

Just some of the music icons to make waves on TikTok include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo, who sparked a viral dance trend with her song ‘About Damn Time.’

Country singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini similarly set herself up on the platform in March 2020. With her first TikTok video picking up 3.2 million views as of writing, it’s no surprise she’s established a glittering TikTok career also.

Advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini: Before TikTok

Before boosting her popularity on TikTok, Ballerini was already a huge name in the country music industry. In 2015, her hit songs ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’ and ‘Peter Pan’ from her debut album The First Time catapulted the Tennessee native to stardom.

Read More: TikToker goes viral after DoorDasher crashes into house while delivering food

Ballerini then went from strength to strength, receiving various nominations from the Grammy and Billboard Music Awards.

She also temporarily covered for Kelly Clarkson as a coach during Season 20 of The Voice, certifying her title as a prominent pop star.

Click here if the TikTok doesn’t load

Kelsea Ballerini boasts incredible TikTok following

As well as numerous other music icons who have made their way onto the platform, Ballerini joined TikTok in 2020 and has gone to post regular videos ever since for her 1.3 million followers.

Advertisement

Read More: TikToker Cooper Noriega dies aged 19

If she’s not giving fans a taste of her music with some live performances recorded from her home or on the road, she also uses the app to show off her makeup and outfit looks.

She has even invited some of her famous friends to join alongside her in her TikToks with great results. Her clip alongside the ‘queen of country music’ Dolly Parton went on to receive 1.2 million views. While her video with Reese Witherspoon currently has 3.5 million.

Click here if the TikTok doesn’t load

Kelsea Ballerini has established herself as a star who has taken the country music community by storm and she is well on the road to doing the same on TikTok.