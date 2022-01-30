Who is Jacqueline Guzman? Actress fired over viral NYPD TikTok rant

Actress Jaqueline Guzman has been fired from the production company she was part of after she sparked outrage with a video about street closures for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral.

Jacqueline Guzman sparked backlash online in January when she uploaded a video to TikTok in which she gave her opinion about street closures for the funeral of 22-year-old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly,” she said. “They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them.

Advertisement

“Like, this is f**king ridiculous. This is f**king ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one f**king cop.”

She deleted the clip shortly after posting, but people were quick to make copies of it and repost those across multiple social media platforms, with many trying to establish her identity.

Following the huge amount of backlash against her, Face to Face Films, the independent film & theater production company she was part of, released a statement about the situation.

“Face to Face Films has just been made aware of an insensitive video involving one of our members, Jacqueline Guzman,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

Click here if post doesn’t load

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Face To Face Films (@facetofacefilms)

“Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera. As a result, she is no longer a member of our company.”

Guzman appears to have deactivated her social media accounts, but the backlash is continuing across Twitter and TikTok amid the news that she has been let go from her production company.