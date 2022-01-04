Who is Henry Winkler? Comedy legend turns into wholesome TikTok creator

Iconic TV/movie star Henry Winkler has joined TikTok and is already going viral for some of the most wholesome videos on the site – and he’s just getting started.

We often see big celebrities and movie stars make a TikTok and other socials. While some use it as a vehicle for promotional purposes, Winkler has been on a tear with his last posts that have quickly garnered millions of views.

Winkler (76) has been on TikTok since the tail-end of 2020 but hasn’t really shared much content on the platform.

The few things he has posted, however, have spread like wildfire with thousands of people commenting on the modern-day dancing adventures of the Fonz.

Who is Henry Winkler?

Henry Winkler is an American actor with a rich, decades-long career that includes a role in the ‘Happy Days’ sitcom (1974) as Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli.

His career would later result in a Prime Time Emmy Award for his role in HBO’s ‘Barry’ (2018) while appearing in cult classic projects like ‘The Waterboy’ (1998) and the ‘Arrested Development’ series.

He’s appeared in dozens of other TV series or voice acting roles and is setting himself up nicely as a wholesome TikTok content creator.

Henry Winkler’s TikTok

For someone who’s only posted six TikTok videos, Winkler is starting to hit a groove on the platform in more ways than one.

Since 2020, Winkler has published a few messages to his fans as well as an initial dance video that went viral to the tune of 14 million views.

In the midst of the 2021 holiday season, the comedian gave his 1.1 million followers a long-awaited follow-up to his initial dance TikTok years prior.

These included a “Happy New Year happy dance” that reminded his fans why he’s going to be one of the best follows in 2022. The second video shows Winkler up to his old antics but this time he’s being flanked by three of his grandkids.

Whether or not his grandkids convince Winkler to be more active on TikTok remains to be seen but his videos have already given the site’s users something to smile about in 2022.