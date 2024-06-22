Who is Davis Clarke? “Locked-in” motivational influencer takes over Instagram

He’s the most “locked-in” man on the internet, with a massive Instagram following and immensely loyal fans. But who exactly is Davis Clarke?

Winchester native Clarke is the Capital Management Manager at Citizens Bank in Boston. Alongside his office job, the 27-year-old also manages an Instagram account with over 729,000 followers.

There he posts motivational short-form videos, demonstrating steadfast positivity while working toward his goals; “Inspire. Help others. Do the right thing. Enjoy life every day.”

His content largely centers around his commutes to work, office life, and working out – a seemingly niche brand that has resonated with many. Why is Clarke so popular? Here is everything we know.

Who is Davis Clarke?

Having attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Clarke told GQ that he was “never really a big social media person growing up” despite his online fame now.

In fact, he only started his Instagram account as part of a project for his Marketing class. The expectation was that all students would “start showing the world” what “really matters” to them and who they are.

While his interest in maintaining the account waned, Clarke picked it up again after his younger brother expressed an interest in content creation. Then, on September 26, 2023, one of Clarke’s videos went viral.

On January 2, another commute video of Clarke cemented himself as the most “locked in” guy on the internet.

In it, Clarke sat in a packed train, not bothered by the silence around him as he told viewers, “First train ride of 2024, getting fired up.”

He continued, “Everyone is absolutely silent on here, but we’re ready to rip, [going to] be firing off some interest rate calculations, getting the people going.”

Since going viral, Clarke has amassed a massive following and even collaborated with rapper Yung Gravy. Clarke told GQ he suspects viewers resonate with his videos as “most people are [going to] have to work and work hard,” therefore finding solace in his motivational work-life content.

And looking at the fans commenting on his Instagram, it appears Clarke is right. One person wrote, “F*** yea let’s get ripped and fire off some interesting calculations!”

“Hell yeah let’s generate some shareholder value,” another viewer commented. A third simply said, “This man gets it.”

While there are those baffled and unimpressed by Clarke’s positive demeanor and niche content, the Capital Management Manager isn’t bothered by any hate he receives from his content.

“I thought it was hilarious from the beginning. …I have a great, I guess you would call it support system – friends, family, just people in the community.”

One thing is for sure, Clarke’s locked-in and not going anywhere anytime soon.