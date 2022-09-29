Who is Daniel Mac? TikToker goes viral asking what people do for a living

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

If you’re an active TikTok user, you’ve probably seen a video where the creator asks someone who drives an expensive car what they do for a living. That’s Daniel Mac, and here’s everything we know about him.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, creators have to find their unique niche in order to achieve insane popularity on the app.

ToTouchAnEmu and Angry Reactions are prime examples of this, as each has aspects about them or their videos that draw people in.

Daniel Mac has amassed over 13.2 million followers on the short-form video app…but how did he do it?

Who is Daniel Mac on TikTok?

With just 371 videos spread out over the last couple of years, Daniel Mac has definitely made a name for himself.

To stand out from the rest, Daniel approaches the drivers of high-end super cars and simply asks them one question:

“Nice car, what do you do for a living?”

Daniel has made a name for himself since he began asking the infamous question and has secured a ton of well-known collaborations like this December 2021 video with Nadeshot and TikToker Angry Reactions.

On the day Logan Paul and KSI launched Prime Hydration, they uploaded a video together.

It even showcased their company van that sports the Prime logo across the sides.

On September 15, 2022, Daniel Mac uploaded a video where he asked US President Joe Biden the iconic question, although it’s safe to say that he already knew.

Biden even invited him to the White House, but the TikToker denied.

