Rising Creators: Who is CodyRay75? Man goes viral on TikTok for having extra fingers

TikToker Codyray75 is taking over the popular video platform, amassing over 20 million views in just two days. But who is this unique creator, and why is he going viral?

With over one billion users on TikTok, there is no shortage of creators with special talents for viewers to enjoy. For example, The Old Gays have gone viral for their camaraderie, and Elyse Myers did the same, thanks to her highly popular storytelling and the tale of her horrible Taco Bell date.

CodyRay75 is among those creators. He has amassed over 20 million views with just 10 videos, which have garnered over 1.2 million likes just two days after creating his account. Cody hasn’t gained the attention of his fans for creating a new dance trend, or creating a viral song; instead, it’s thanks to his unique DNA that gave him two extra fingers.

Whos is CodyRay75 on TikTok?

While it’s unknown at the time of writing where Cody’s from or how old he is, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t mind talking about his hands. However, they’re not just a normal pair of hands, as Cody has a condition called Polydactyly.

Polydactyly is a genetic condition that causes a person to be born with extra fingers or toes on their hands or feet. In Cody’s case, he’s decided to help educate people about his extra digits — but it appears that may not have been his intention.

His first video was uploaded on November 21, where he reached out from his car window to ‘boop’ an Elk on the nose.

As users stumbled upon his video, they expressed some confusion in the comments after noticing the creator had six fingers.

A few duetted his video, and many more compared the creator to Count Rugen “the six-fingered man” from The Princess Bride.

After gaining over a million views on his first video, Cody started uploading more videos answering questions and educating those who are interested in learning more about his condition.

In one of these videos, he showed that he can spread his six fingers as wide as a Nintendo Switch and explains that he also has 12 toes.

In the short time since his first video went viral, the creator has uploaded several more TikToks to talk about his hand, and even revealed his face. He’s shown how he puts on gloves, how he shakes someone’s hand, and quite a few other interesting daily tasks in the life of someone with extra fingers.

While Cody currently has 48 thousand followers at the time of writing, the view counts on his videos show there is definitely major interest in learning more about his condition—and Cody appears happy to teach about it.

