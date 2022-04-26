Who is Chanel Williams on TikTok? Harry Potter parody queen goes viral

Chanel Williams’ love for all things Harry Potter is putting her on the map in a huge way — mostly thanks to her hilarious impressions of Professor McGonagall.

Potterheads can all agree that, out of all fan content on the internet, Chanel Williams’ comedic parody videos of the iconic wizarding series take the proverbial cake.

Going by the username ‘chanwills0,’ Chanel Yasmin Williams has accrued over 2.5 million followers on TikTok due to her hilarious content, as well as 225,000 fans on Instagram and over 170,000 YouTube subscribers.

Williams is best known for her videos impersonating Professor Minerva McGonagall — and we have to admit, her impression is spot on (especially when it comes to the more confusing aspects of the wizarding world).

Chanel’s uncanny ability to channel the Gryffindor professor is nothing short of… well, magical, and has earned her quite an online following. It’s even scored her some major campaigns with brands like Amazon Prime Video, Wooga Games, and more.

Williams is more than a diehard Harry Potter fan, though — she’s also a talented voice actress, model, and singer. Her StarNow profile cites herself as a “a television, film and theatre enthusiast with experience acting, modelling and as an MUA” (makeup artist).

The Northamptonshire-based creator first created her TikTok account in 2020 and has only skyrocketed in popularity since then. In fact, her most viewed video sits at 6 million views (alongside her plethora of other TikToks that have accrued millions of views, too).

What can we say — the internet loves a good chuckle, especially when Professor McGonogall’s involved. (We’ll just have to wait and see if Maggie Smith herself ever comments on Williams’ near spot-on impression.)