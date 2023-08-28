Who is Andy Elliott? Car salesman fires workers who don’t have six-pack abs

Car salesman Andy Elliott is going viral on social media thanks to his unorthodox business practices — one of them being that he requires his employees to be totally shredded.

There’s “no pain, no gain” in the world of car sales… at least, according to 43-year-old Andy Elliott, a car salesman and sales trainer based out of Arizona.

The Mr. Clean-esque man has taken social media by storm after a video surfaced on Instagram showing him touting his standards for his employees at a conference.

“I’ll tell you this,” he says in the video, speaking to an audience of people. “My entire team, if you don’t have a six pack, you don’t work for us. …it’s called a standard. How about we raise them?”

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 87,000 likes as viewers pour in, completely baffled at this boss’s requirements for being part of his company.

Car salesman goes viral for requiring employees to have six-pack abs

But according to Elliott, a person’s physique is a reflection of their work ethic. “If you get hired on in our company, you got a certain amount of time to get your body in shape, or it just shows me you don’t care,” he said in a statement to the New York Post.

“I mean, I’ve got one, 90% of my team has one. And you know, if I say, ‘Get a six-pack,’ my team understands what I mean. I can just grab any of my people and before a meeting, I can say, ‘All right, shirts off, look around. Who’s the most disciplined one in the room?’”

Commenters across the net are blasting Elliott for his standards — including some high-profile influencers like Hasan and Moist Critikal, who reacted to the salesman during their streams.

“Why do they need to have abs for being a car salesman?” Charlie asked in his video on the topic. “That doesn’t make them better at their job.”

“How about if you don’t have hair, Mr. Clean?” Hasan said. “It’s called standards. Shut up, dude!”

For Elliott’s part, he claims that he doesn’t avoid hiring people who don’t fit his mold — but says that he simply has high ‘standards’ for those who want to be mentors in his company.

On top of that, he’s not worried about the haters, saying in a statement to the Post, “I mean, those are people sitting in their mom’s basement, you know, commenting or by the way, or they’re people that are sitting there wishing they could kill it in life, just still making excuses and not taking action.”