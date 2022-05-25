Who are Matt and Abby on TikTok? High school sweethearts go viral

TikTok couple Matt and Abby have gone viral on the app thanks to videos detailing their life as high school sweethearts. Here’s everything we know about the creators.

Over the last few years, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and more have proven that TikTok is the perfect platform for going viral. That is, assuming your content is something fans want to watch consistently.

TikTok creators Matt and Abby are even more proof of that idea, as they’ve amassed over three and a half million followers on the short-form video platform.

But who exactly are they? Let’s dive into details regarding the viral TikTok husband and wife.

Matt and Abby TikTok

With over three and a half million followers on TikTok, Matt and Abby Howard are widely considered to be one of the platforms ‘power couples.’

Having met in high school, the duo went on to attend college together where Abby planned on becoming a doctor — and Matt was setting himself up to work at a finance company. However, these plans changed when they discovered their love for creating TikTok videos.

While the couple has had tons of videos showing their life as a couple, they really started gaining popularity when Abby found out she was pregnant.

Shortly after, they went viral with reaction videos from when they told family and friends about the pregnancy.

The couple then teased the gender reveal, before officially announcing a few weeks later that they were having a boy.

Now the couple is in their last few weeks of the pregnancy, with the due date being July 7, 2022.

In the meantime, they’ve continued to upload videos detailing their life — and trying viral TikTok trends.

Nearly every video on Matt and Abby’s channel has millions of views and hundreds of likes, showing that fans absolutely love the TikTok ‘power couple.’

Those stats have translated rather well over to their YouTube channel as well, where they have 1.42 million subscribers for their long-form videos.

For more TikTok news and other viral couples, head over to our news hub.