Who are CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose on Twitch? Users being sued over hate raids

The names CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose are buzzing in the Twitch community, as the names of accounts facing legal action from Twitch for alleged involvement “hate raids.”

Over the last few months, Twitch has been plagued by ‘hate raids’ – hundreds of bots spamming a streamer’s chat with a range of racist and homophobic terms.

After Twitch received criticism and even a boycott from their streamers, the platform has now taken legal action against those who they believe are responsible, suing users CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose.

A report from WIRED reveals that the platform is going after those responsible for hate raids for “targeting Black and LGBTQIA+ streamers with racist, homophobic, sexist and other harassing content in violation of its terms of service.”

CruzzControl & CreatineOverdose sued

The lawsuit, which was filed on September 9 in California, identifies two users named ‘Cruzzcontrol’ and ‘CreatineOverdose’ where Twitch believes they’re located in Baarlo, Netherland, and Vienna, Austria.

Their exact identities have not been disclosed yet, with the lawsuit only naming them in the complaint by their Twitch usernames.

According to Twitch, the pair have claimed that they can “generate thousands of bots in minutes for this purpose,” with the platform alleging that one of them is responsible for 3,000 bots associated with the recent hate raids.

The trend of hate raids sparked outrage across the Twitch community, with streamers fighting back with the #ADayOffTwitch boycott, to show Twitch that something needs to be done after a lack of response on the matter.

If the platform is to win the legal battle, Twitch has requested that the users must pay damages, to be decided by a judge, the cost of the lawsuit, and to be banned from all Twitch services.