Which viral TikTokers attended the VMAs? Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and more

TikTok fans spotted several familiar faces at the MTV VMAs 2021, with stars like Bella Poarch, the D’Amelio sisters, Lil Huddy, and more all making an appearance in some stunning outfits.

The past year has seen TikTok thrive more than ever before, becoming a hub of internet culture for a huge range of different communities. And no one’s been thriving more than its influencers, who in their short time on the platform, have garnered huge fan bases.

Several TikTokers have even gone on to launch music careers thanks to their popularity on the platform, like Dixie D’Amelio and Bella Poarch, and many of them were in attendance at this year’s VMAs.

The stars came dressed in some eye-catching outfits, amassing thousands of likes on social media with images of their looks.

Here are the TikTok stars that made an appearance at this year’s event.

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio

The D’Amelio sisters are, without a doubt, some of the most well-known creators on TikTok. Charli has over 120 million followers to her name, making her the most followed person on the platform, and older sister Dixie has an equally impressive 55 million.

Dixie has been making a splash in the music industry in recent months, releasing hit tracks like ‘F***boy’ and ‘Psycho,’ and it looks like she’s only planning on going up with her music career after her attendance at this huge event.

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch has had an enormous amount of success this year after launching her music career. The star became known on TikTok for her viral head bobbing videos, but she’s come into her own as an artist with her two singles.

Her first track, ‘Build a B*tch,’ was a huge success, and currently has nearly 300 million views on YouTube, and her collab with Sub Urban, ‘INFERNO,’ has almost 50 million views on the platform. Fans were naturally obsessed with Bella’s intricate black look for the VMAs, and haven’t hesitated in showering her with compliments on social media.

Lil Huddy

Lil Huddy, real name Chase Hudson, is another popular TikToker to make a name for himself in the music industry since he started out on the platform, with his appearance at this event being the icing on the cake.

He’s released several hits like ’21st Century Vampire’ and ‘America’s Sweetheart,’ and recently released his hugely anticipated hit ‘Don’t Freak Out,’ which rose in popularity on TikTok.

Quen Blackwell

Fans were delighted to see Quen Blackwell, who has over 7 million followers on TikTok, at the VMAs.

People especially love her for her personality, but it’s clear she’s been working hard on music behind the scenes, with fans saying they love her voice and that they can’t wait to hear more from the young star.

Nessa Barrett & Jaden Hossler

This popular duo first teamed up on the popular hit ‘la di die’ in February of 2021, which now has garnered nearly 40 million views on YouTube, and they even became a real couple not long after releasing the hit, meaning they appeared together in many images from the evening.

However, the pair are equally established artists in their own right, and have been thriving over the past few months, releasing several new hits.

This year’s VMAs proved to be an an entertaining ceremony for many, especially for fans of these popular influencers who were glad to see them in attendance.