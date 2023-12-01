Which celebrities guest starred on Hell’s Kitchen this week?

Hell’s Kitchen always has exciting cameo appearances from celebrities and influencers. These are the two famous faces who showed up this week.

One of the most interesting details about Hell’s Kitchen is that celebrities always appear in each weekly episode.

While it’s true that Gordon Ramsay has enough star power to carry the weight of Hell’s Kitchen episodes on his own, these cameo appearances are still fun to look forward to whenever they happen.

This time around, an actress named Elodie Yung and a social media influencer named Liza Koshy were the two celebs who showed up. These are the details.

Elodie Yung appeared in Hell’s Kitchen

For Season 22, Episode 9 of Hell’s Kitchen, Elodie was present to watch the Red Team and Blue Team go head to head against each other.

Some of the movies and TV shows you might recognize this actress from include Gods of Egypt, Daredevil, and The Hitman‘s Bodyguard.

Her biggest project lately is a TV drama called The Cleaning Lady which premiered in 2022. It’s already reached its third season.

She plays the leading character, Thony De La Rosa. Elodie took time out of her busy schedule to appear on Hell’s Kitchen for a memorable evening.

Liza Koshy also appeared in Hell’s Kitchen

Liza is one of the most popular social media influencers of this generation. She rose to fame using platforms like YouTube, Vine, and TikTok.

As of now, YouTube is considered her main social media platform since it’s where she’s amassed more than 17 million subscribers.

On Instagram, she’s got 21 million followers. On TikTok, she has 30.3 million followers keeping up with her content.

Liza’s always posting silly videos, choreographed dances, voiceovers, and skits. Her positive energy was a great addition to Hell’s Kitchen when she showed up for Season 22, Episode 9.