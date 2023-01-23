Where is Love Island: Aftersun 2023 filmed?

Love Island UK has returned to our screens for its winter 2023 series, and so has its spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun. But where is it filmed?

Winter Love Island 2023 is finally back, bringing all the drama, romance, and recouplings with it. This year, there have been a few notable changes.

For its second winter installment, the ITV hit show is filmed in a brand new luxurious villa, and Maya Jama is presenting both the main event and spin-off show for the first time.

While we know the Islanders are residing in South Africa, many are curious as to where Love Island: Aftersun is filmed. Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island: Aftersun location

Despite this year’s Love Island being filmed in sunny South Africa, Aftersun is actually filmed at BBC Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England.

This means that new host Maya has quite the commune, dividing her time between Cape Town for the live Love Island shows and London for Aftersun on a weekly basis.

The TV presenter is joined by three guests every Sunday, interviewing Islanders who have been evicted from the villa, and sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes clips.

Fans in the UK can attend the chat show for free, by applying for tickets on Applause Store. Simply visit their site and choose the date you’re interested in attending.

Tickets are not always guaranteed, however, as the show is incredibly popular and there are only so many seats to fill in the studio.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

