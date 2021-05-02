When will Corpse Husband return to streaming? YouTube star teases first-ever Twitch stream - Dexerto

Internet phenomenon Corpse Husband recently hinted at taking a break from YouTube and social media, but he’s also teased at doing a catch-up stream with fans on Twitch. So, here’s what we know about what he’s doing next.

With the rise of Among Us, Corpse Husband was thrust into the spotlight thanks to his mysterious persona and entertaining videos.

The YouTuber had been grinding away on YouTube for a few years prior to his huge success, but the success takes its toll. He’s hinted a few times at cutting back on content creation due to health issues, but also because he enjoys eyeing up new projects.

Fans have been desperate for Corpse to make a return to streaming, even if he’s not focused on daily videos, seeing as it’s been a few weeks since he last went live, and they may soon get their wish.

When is Corpse Husband’s next stream?

While Corpse’s last YouTube stream came in mid-April, he hasn’t completely gone away. He’s been popping up on Karl Jacobs’ stream, among others, and playing without his streaming himself, and still continues to post on social media.

As a result, he’s been keeping fans in the loop with what he’s doing during his break, and that might involve arriving on Twitch to just have a chat with his loyal viewers.

“I gotta do a just chatting stream sometime soon or something, ” he tweeted on his CORPSE Twitter alt on May 1. “So much to update you guys on & I really want to let you in on what’s been going on behind the scenes, Q&A, and stuff. I’ll probably do a chill rainy one on Twitch. Thanks for being patient with me”

Since that post, Corpse hasn’t said exactly when he’ll be going live, but there’s already plenty of excitement about his channel.

He’s never once streamed on Twitch, but his account already has close to 1 million followers, and there will be plenty with notifications on, waiting for him to go live. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see as to when that will be.